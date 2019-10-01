Haryana CM declares assets worth ₹1.27 crore

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday declared assets worth ₹1.27 crore in his nomination for Karnal.

Mr. Khattar, who was elected to the Assembly from Karnal in 2014, has ₹15,000 in cash, moveable assets worth ₹94 lakh and immoveable assets worth ₹33 lakh, according his affidavit submitted to the returning officer.

The affidavit shows the worth of moveable assets has increased from ₹8,29,952 in 2014 to ₹94,00,985. He has shown salary as the source of his income. As far immoveable assets, Mr. Khattar has farmland worth ₹30 lakh in his native village of Binyani in Rohtak, a property he had inherited. He also has a 800 square foot house in the village, having a market value of ₹3 lakh.

The Chief Minister does not own any vehicle or non-agricultural land or commercial property.

Accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other BJP leaders, Mr. Khattar filed his nomination.

To a question on the reported resentment among the aspirants for the party ticket, Mr. Khattar said only one person could be the party’s candidate. “Our party workers are disciplined. Should there be any issue, we will get in touch with them.”

With the BJP setting a target of 75 seats in the 90-member Assembly, Mr. Adityanath said that with the good work done under Mr. Khatta, the party would win in more than 75 seats and return to power.