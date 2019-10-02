Haryana Assembly polls | 83 polling stations identified as ‘critical’

Ahead of the Haryana Assembly polls, 83 polling stations across the State have been identified as ‘critical’ and 2,923 as ‘vulnerable’. Polls to the 90 Assembly constituencies with 1.83 crore voters are slated for October 21.

Addl. DGP (Law & Order) Navdeep Singh Virk said, “All such polling stations would be covered by either the deployment of the Central paramilitary forces, micro observers, webcasting etc or a combination of these.”

Elaborating on the critical polling stations, Mr. Virk said the Kurukshetra district had the maximum 14 polling booths followed by 10 each in Hisar and Palwal, seven each in Mewat, Hansi, Sirsa and Panipat, five each in Jind and Bhiwani, three each in Yamunanagar and Dadri, two in Mahendergarh and one each in Gurugram and Kaithal.

Haryana has 19,500 polling stations in 10,309 locations. Booths which had witnessed 90% voting and where more than 75% polling was recorded in favour of a single candidate in the past general election were put in the critical category.

“A vulnerable polling station or area is where the voters were either intimidated or influenced to vote using unlawful means in the past elections or there is a potential for the same in the forthcoming election,” he said.