Haryana Assembly election: Will throw out every intruder before 2024, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the Narendra Modi government would single out every intruder in the country and throw them out before 2024. He was addressing an election rally in Faridabad district of Haryana.

Attacking the Congress for opposing the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Mr. Shah, in his 15-minute speech, said the Congress had become uncomfortable when he recently spoke about “bringing the NRC and throwing out the intruders.”

“The Congress says that the intruders should not be thrown out. The party is worried — where will they go, what will they eat and where will they live? Hoodaji [former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda], why are you so worried about them,” Mr. Shah asked at a rally at Tigaon.

He also attacked the Congress on the twin issues of Article 370 and triple talaq, adding that the party went into complete silence on the question of nationalism.

Mr. Shah said that more than 40,000 people had been killed in terrorism since the 1990s during the Congress rule, but the party had not repealed Article 370.

“When the BJP, its allies and other parties were supporting the abrogation of Article 370, the Congress opposed it,” Mr. Shah alleged adding that it was nothing new for the Congress to oppose issues of nationalism.

He attacked former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, referring to him as Moni Baba, accusing him of doing nothing during his 10-year rule “while Pakistan-supported terrorists humiliated martyrs by beheading them.”

Mr. Shah demanded that the Congress make its stand clear on Article 370.