AAP announces former TV journalist Isudan Gadhvi as its chief ministerial candidate

Isudan Gadhavi, a TV journalist turned politician, has been declared as the chief ministerial face of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Gujarat ahead of the State Assembly polls.

He is the national joint general secretary of the AAP and its main campaigner in the State, crisscrossing the length and breadth of the state addressing public meetings, holding roadshows and rallies across the State.

Delhi CM and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal announced Mr. Gadhavi’s name as the party’s chief ministerial face in the crucial State elections where AAP has turned its focus and challenge the ruling BJP in its strongest bastion.

Mr. Gadhavi joined the AAP last year, taking a political plunge after quitting as editor of VTV, a local Gujarat news channel where his evening show Mahamanthan became a hugely popular news program in the state.

He is from Saurashtra region and belongs to Gadhavi community, which falls in OBC category in Gujarat.

Announcing his name, Mr Kejriwal said that as many as 16 lakh people participated in the survey the AAP conducted regarding its Cm face and 73% suggested Gadhavi’s name.

Earlier in Surat, Mr Kejriwal had announced that the AAP would conduct an online survey and based on the same, it would name its chief ministerial face for the State.

“Today, I would like to ask the people of Gujarat as to who they want to see as the next CM of Gujarat. To know the opinion of the public, we are releasing a number — 6357000 360. You can send SMS, WhatsApp messages, and leave voice messages. We are also releasing e-mail — aapnocm@gmail.com,” Mr Kejriwal said.

Mr Kejriwal has arrived in the state for campaigning and is expected to hold around a dozen rallies in next few days across the state where there assembly polls were declared on Thursday.

Gujarat goes for the polls in two phases on December 1 and 5 and counting will be held on December 8.