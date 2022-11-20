  1. EPaper
Gujarat Assembly polls | Ensure BJP's victory in every booth, PM Modi appeals to voters in Gir Somnath

PM Modi was canvassing for four BJP candidates from Gir Somnath district in Gujarat

November 20, 2022 01:33 pm | Updated 01:33 pm IST - Veraval

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, at Veraval in Gir Somnath district on November 20, 2022.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, at Veraval in Gir Somnath district on November 20, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 20 appealed to the people of Gir Somnath district in election-bound Gujarat to make the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) victorious in all the polling booths.

Addressing a rally in Veraval town after offering prayers at the famous Somnath Temple near Veraval, the PM also urged the people to turn up in large numbers on polling day and break all the previous records of voter turnout.

He was canvassing for four BJP candidates from Gir Somnath district in Gujarat, where the Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in two phases on December 1 and 5.

“I want you to make sure the BJP wins each and every booth here. Will you do it for me? This time, my focus is to win in all the polling booths. If you help me in achieving this, these four BJP candidates will automatically reach the Assembly,” Mr. Modi said

Out of the total 182 Assembly seats in Gujarat, voting in 89 seats will be held on December 1 and in the remaining 93 seats on December 5

The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

