Goa Assembly elections | Talks on with ‘like-minded’ parties to fight BJP: Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on January 11 said talks are on with “like-minded parties” to jointly take on the BJP in next month’s Goa Assembly elections.

“NCP leader Praful Patel and Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut are talking with the local Congress leaders there,” Mr. Pawar told reporters.

“There is a common thinking that the BJP should be defeated there and talks are in progress with like-minded parties,” he said.

“Our desire is that parivartan (change) is needed in Goa. There is a need to oust the BJP from power there,” he said.

On the Trinamool Congress’ alliance with the MGP in Goa, Mr. Pawar said, “They spoke to the MGP and they spoke to our people. And the discussion is on to take other people and fight the elections jointly.” The NCP chief said his party will contest ensuing elections in Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Goa. “The NCP will contest five Seats in Manipur with the Congress and tie up with the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh elections,” he said.

“BJP would like to contest the elections on communal lines but I am confident that the voters will not accept it,” Mr. Pawar said.

On claims of security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Punjab visit, Mr. Pawar said, “The post of Prime Minister is an institution and security is the responsibility of the Centre and the State and necessary care needs to be taken.” On Uttar Pradesh Minister Swami Prasad Maurya quitting the State Cabinet to join Samajwadi Party, Mr. Pawar said, “Maurya made a new beginning. Every day some new faces will ‘migrate’ in the run up to the voting.” The NCP chief said he will participate in a meeting called by the Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav.

There will be change in Uttar Pradesh, Mr. Pawar said, speaking on the fate of the Yogi Adityanath government in the north Indian State. “People need change,” he added.

Mr. Pawar slammed Yogi Adityanath over the latter’s “80:20” remarks. Yogi Adityanath has called the U.P. election an “80 versus 20 battle”, in a highly controversial comment seen to imply a religious divide. The numbers citied by him roughly correspond to the ratio of Hindus to Muslims in Uttar Pradesh.

On the Bulli Bai app case, Mr. Pawar said, “attempts to malign women of a particular section of society are condemnable.” There is a need to create public awareness on this issue, he said.