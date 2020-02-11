BJP’s politics of hatred rejected, says AAP’s Cheema

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Harpal Cheema on Tuesday said the AAP’s victory in Delhi was a clear message. “People have rejected the politics of hatred peddled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and voted for the Kejriwal government’s development agenda,” he said here.

The party, he said, would replicate the Delhi model in Punjab in the 2022 Assembly election.

The AAP’s political affairs committee chairman Harchand Singh Barsat said that the historic victory of the AAP in Delhi had redefined the political narrative across the country by “rejecting divisive forces hellbent on destroying the social fabric of the country”.

‘Loud and clear’

“The unprecedented victory of the party had sent out a message loud and clear across the country that elected governments would have to work harder for betterment of education, healthcare, cheaper electricity, safety and security of women, etc.,” Mr. Barsat said.

“The Punjab unit of the party would replicate the Delhi model in Punjab in the 2022 Assembly election,” he added.

Sikh radical outfit Dal Khalsa’s spokesperson Kanwarpal Singh said the people of Delhi “in their collective wisdom had defeated the BJP’s Hindutva agenda by reposing faith in AAP”.

“The rejection of the BJP government’s decisive, bully and fascist policies is a severe blow to Modi-Shah duo,” he said in a statement.