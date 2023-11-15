Gandhi family filled its coffers by destroying poor people, alleges Smriti Irani in Chhattisgarh

November 15, 2023 02:14 am | Updated 02:14 am IST - Lormi:

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday lashed out at the Congress, claiming that the Gandhi family destroyed the poor in Chhattisgarh by getting them addicted to betting and liquor and filled its coffers.

Addressing a rally in Lormi constituency of poll-bound Chhattisgarh, she also appealed to people not to support those in elections who have insulted Lord Mahadev, made false promises by swearing in the name of Gangajal (holy water of Ganga river) and challenged the existence of Lord Ram.

It was seen for the first time that a person occupying the Chief Minister’s post becoming an associate of ‘sattebaj’ (those involved in betting), Ms. Irani said, referring to the Mahadev betting app case in which the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has alleged that the promoters of the Mahadev betting app paid about ₹508 crore to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

The person who has filled the coffers of Bhupesh Baghel with the money amassed from the sin says he has given ₹508 crore. This is public, they know everything. They know the game of Bhupesh Baghel, she said.

“But who became the victim of this betting business? Have you ever seen any Congress leader’s family getting ruined due to betting ? Have you ever seen any Congress leader’s family consuming spurious liquor? “It is the poor whose innocent family members bore the brunt of betting business. It is the poor whose son, brother and senior members of family were made addicted to spurious liquor, Gandhi Khandan filled its coffer by destroying the poor,” she said.

The Union Minister further said. “We chant ‘Bam Bam Bhole’ (Hail Lord Shiva) and they (Congress) run (betting) app in the name of Mahadev and keep on looting the poor.” This is the difference in culture. Modi ji built Kashi Vishwanath and Mahakal corridors but they (Congress) insulted Mahadev and ran a business of betting in his name.

“They are those sinners who challenged the existence of Lord Ram. But see the ‘Prabhu’s leela’ (God’s miracle) - the Gandhi family which had stated in a document in court that Lord Ram does not exist, its son and daughter (Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi) are now wandering from temple to temple seeking votes from Ram Bhakts,” she added.

She hit out at the State government over alleged liquor and Public Service Commission (PSC) recruitment scam and accused the Congress of making false promises by swearing on Gangajal.

Ms. Irani told people not to support ‘adharmis’ who have insulted Mahadev and challenged the existence of Lord Ram, and urged them to vote in favour of party candidate Arun Sao and ensure victory for BJP in the State.

The BJP has fielded party’s Chhattisgarh unit chief and MP Arun Sao from Lormi which is among 70 seats where polling will be held in the second phase of two-phased elections in the state on November 17.

Voting in 20 out of the total 90 Assembly seats in Chhattisgarh was held on November 7 in the first phase. Wednesday is the last day of campaigning for the second phase of the polls.