Congress unveils manifesto for Chhattisgarh polls; promises caste census, higher paddy procurement price

The ruling party in Chhattisgarh unveiled its manifesto titled ‘Bharose ka Ghoshna Patra 2023-28’ at six different places

November 05, 2023 03:50 pm | Updated 03:52 pm IST - Raipur

PTI
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Congress on November 5 released its manifesto for the Chhattisgarh Assembly polls, promising caste census, loan waiver to farmers, ₹3,200 for per quintal for paddy procurement and subsidised cooking gas cylinders to women under a new scheme.

The ruling party in Chhattisgarh unveiled its manifesto titled 'Bharose ka Ghoshna Patra 2023-28' at six different places - Raipur, Rajnandgaon, Jagdalpur, Bilaspur, Ambikapur and Kawardha - two days before the first phase of the State polls.

ALSO READ
Experts weigh in on Chhattisgarh Congress promise of free education in government institutions

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel released the manifesto in Rajnandgaon while party's state in-charge Kumari Selja unveiled it in State capital Raipur.

Promises including loan waiver to farmers, caste census, procurement of paddy at 20 quintal per acre, free education to students from KG (kindergarten) to PG (post graduation) made by Congress leaders during their poll campaign have been mentioned in the manifesto.

Speaking at the launch of the manifesto, CM Baghel said farmers will get ₹3,200 per quintal for paddy, including input subsidy currently being given under the Rajiv Gandhi Nyay Yojna to paddy cultivators.

Tenu leaf collection will be done at ₹6,000 per standard sack in place of the existing ₹4,000 and tendu leaf collectors will additionally get an annual bonus of ₹4,000, he said.

Mr. Baghel said, "A Mahtari Nyay Yojana will be launched for mothers and sisters," under which a subsidy of ₹500 per cooking gas cylinder will be given to women of all income groups.

The subsidy will be directly deposited into the bank accounts of women, he said.

Schemes which are currently operational will continue if the Congress retains power in the state, he added.

Polling to the 90-member Assembly will be held in two phases on November 7 and 17.

