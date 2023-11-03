HamberMenu
Chhattisgarh CM takes a 30% cut, says Modi

Calls Chhattisgarh CM Tees Take Kaka to target him with a jibe BJP has been subjected to in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh

November 03, 2023 07:44 am | Updated 07:44 am IST - RAIPUR

Shubhomoy Sikdar
Shubhomoy Sikdar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in Kanker, Chhattisgarh on November 2, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in Kanker, Chhattisgarh on November 2, 2023 | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a fresh offensive against Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel accusing the local administration of charging “30% commission” for projects.

Using a new slogan “Tees take kaka, aapka kaam pakka” [30% for kaka means deal done for you, kaka or uncle being a moniker for Mr. Baghel], he attacked the Congress on the issue of corruption at a poll rally in Kanker. He urged people to vote the Congress out. Kanker or North Bastar goes to polls in the first phase of Chhattisgarh Assembly elections on November 7.

“You will now have to show the door to this 30% kaka Congress government. Will you show it? This 30% kaka will go, right?” he said.

While attacking the Congress on corruption, development and nepotism, Mr. Modi also reiterated his earlier claim that the Congress was attacking him because he belonged to the OBC.

Graft in recruitment

The PM claimed that there was corruption in recruitments and relatives of Congress leaders were being recruited via the PSC.

““Modi and BJP are concerned about your children. That is why I say that the corrupt will have to return all the looted money. This is Modi’s guarantee. No one who has looted (the state) will be spared. You have given me this task of fighting corruption. You did not place me here for fun,” Mr. Modi said. He added that Congress and development could not live with one another.

He said the BJP would provide bonus’ to Tendu leaf collectors and expedite the Pradhanmantri Aawas Yojana if elected. Backing the BJP to win, Mr. Modi invited everyone to join in the swearing in after results were declared.

He said the BJP’s plan was to lift Chhattisgarh into the bracket of top states in the country and protect the interests of the poor, tribals and backward.

“Rapid development of Chhattisgarh is necessary for a developed India. In the next five years, we have to strengthen the foundation of a prosperous Chhattisgarh,” said the Prime Minister.

Chhattisgarh / Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 / Prime Minister Narendra Modi

