Bypolls in 13 Assembly seats in seven States on July 10

Updated - June 10, 2024 01:05 pm IST

Published - June 10, 2024 12:57 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Voters displaying identity cards while standing in queue to cast their votes at a polling booth. File.

Voters displaying identity cards while standing in queue to cast their votes at a polling booth. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Election Commission on June 10 announced bypolls to 13 Assembly constituencies across seven states, including four in West Bengal, on July 10.

The bypolls are to be held against vacancies created either due to deaths or resignation of incumbent members.

The Assembly seats going for bypolls are Rupauli (Bihar), Raiganj, Ranaghat Dakshin, Bagda and Maniktala (all West Bengal), Vikravandi (Tamil Nadu), Amarwara (Madhya Pradesh), Badrinath and Manglaur (Uttarakhand), Jalandhar West (Punjab) and Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh (Himachal Pradesh).

The notification for the elections will be issued on June 14, the last date for filing of nomination papers is June 21, the poll papers will be scrutinised on June 24 and the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is June 26.

The bypolls will be held on July 10 and the counting of votes will be on July 13.

The Election Commission said the bypolls have to be completed before July 15.

