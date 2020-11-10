Bihar

NDA will again form government under Nitish in Bihar: JD(U)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addressing the crowd during an election rally ahead of the second phase of Bihar Assembly polls, at Alamnagar in Madhepura district.   | Photo Credit: ANI

The JD(U) on Tuesday exuded confidence that the NDA will again form a government in Bihar under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as trends showed the political alliance marching ahead of the RJD-led Grand Alliance.

As per the trends available till 12.45 p.m., the NDA was leading in 126 seats — the BJP in 73, the JD(U) in 47 and the VIP in six.

The RJD was leading in 66 seats, Congress in 21, CPI(ML) Liberation in 14, CPI and AIMIM in three each, LJP and CPI(M) in two each and BSP in one.

Independent candidates were leading in five seats.

“I have been saying this for a long time that the NDA will form the government under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar. The opposition ran a misleading campaign with several allurements to woo voters,” state JD(U) chief Vashishtha Narayan Singh told reporters here.

When asked whether the BJP or the JD(U) will lead the government, Mr. Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief J.P. Nadda have made it “amply clear” on several occasions as to who will form the government.

The trio and other senior leaders had said on several occasions during campaigning that Nitish Kumar will lead the government if the NDA returns to power in the State.

Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal, however, asked the media to wait till 5 p.m. for comments.

