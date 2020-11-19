Bihar

Jitan Ram Manjhi sworn in as pro-tem Speaker of Bihar assembly

Former Bihar Chief Minister and HAM chief Jitan Ram Manjhi. File   | Photo Credit: Ranjeet Kumar

Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi was on Thursday sworn in as the pro-tem Speaker of the state assembly, according to a communication issued by the Raj Bhavan.

Mr. Manjhi, a multiple-term MLA and founding president of the Hindustani Awam Morcha, was administered oath of office by Governor Fagu Chauhan.

“He has been appointed for the period November 23-24, 2020, until a new Speaker is elected,” said the communication.

A five-day inaugural session of the newly constituted assembly is scheduled to commence on November 23.

Comments
Related Articles

People thought EC was being ‘fool-hardy’ by holding Bihar polls, but we lived up to challenge: CEC Sunil Arora

8 Bihar Ministers facing criminal cases, says Association for Democratic Reforms

Data | Bihar Assembly election 2020 was the closest in State's history

First Cabinet meet of new Bihar govt. approves 5-day legislature session

Congress sees bid to break Grand Alliance

Nitish Kumar starts new term with 14-member team

RJD veteran Shivanand Tiwari stirs hornet’s nest with Rahul’s criticism

Analysis | Nitish will have to live with a different BJP

RJD, Congress to boycott swearing-in ceremony of new govt. in Bihar

Bihar Assembly election | Delay in finalising seat sharing hurt ‘Mahagathbandhan’: Tariq Anwar

Coronavirus: Nearly 160 tonnes of biomedical waste generated during Bihar polls

Nitish Kumar to take oath as Bihar CM on November 16
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar presents his resignation letter to Governor Fagu Chauhan as part of a formal procedure for the formation of the next government, in Patna on November 13, 2020.

Bihar Assembly elections | NDA to meet on Nov.15 to elect leader

Ours was a model electoral campaign: RJD’s Manoj K Jha

Chirag Paswan to launch ‘Dhanyavad Yatra’ in Bihar

Bihar Assembly elections | ‘Only BJP can look into’ role of LJP, says Nitish Kumar

Bihar Assembly election | Grand Alliance lost because of Congress’ poor performance, says Tariq Anwar

Bihar Assembly election results | On irregularities in counting of votes, CEC says ultimate decision lies with people

Nitish Kumar may take oath as Bihar CM on November 16

Bihar Assembly elections | ‘Nitish Kumar’s model of development — ending mafia raj, jungle raj — has found popularity among people’
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 19, 2020 4:55:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/bihar-assembly/jitan-ram-manjhi-sworn-in-as-pro-tem-speaker-of-bihar-assembly/article33132783.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY