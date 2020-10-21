Bihar poll narrative: will Nitish be CM again or not

Issues such as unemployment, corruption take a back seat among voters

For voters of Bihar, issues such as unemployment or corruption have taken a back seat now- the dominant narrative being whether Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will be able to retain his chair; whether the BJP will have its own first State chief minister and whether Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan will make or mar the prospect of Mr. Kumar’s continuance as Chief Minister.

While criss-crossing Paliganj, Arwal and Sasaram most of the voters---across age and caste-line--The Hindu spoke to, appeared more interested in discussing among themselves the above political issues

“Forget about unemployment or mass migration from here in search of livelihood... it’s all going on for years and years and will continue to do so irrespective of which party comes to power but we’re more interested in knowing whether Mr. Kumar will again be the chief minister or Chirag Paswan could be a spoiler for him”, said Chandra Praksh Singh in Dawath village of Rohtas. Mr. Singh is among several village middle-aged men sitting on a cemented platform inside a temple premises after finishing their daily household chores.

At the Karakat market, Pankaj Kushwaha, Rajendra Kumar and Shiv Shankar Singh were heading for their village on a bike. And all of them had no mask or helmet. When asked “don’t you all feel scared of COVID-19 pandemic or riding without helmet on road?”, they got down and the elderly one, Shiv Shankar Singh said, “do you see anyone here in the market wearing a mask or a helmet on their head?... this is normal here and if you wear these two things, people will stare at you”. They laughed together.

‘Politicians too don’t wear masks’

“Even politicians in campaign do not wear masks”, quipped Pankaj Kushwaha and he asked pronto, “accha, aap to press se hain batayie Nitish Kumar phir chief minister banenge ki jayenge?... Chirag kuch kar payega ki khali hawa-baaji kar raha hai? [okay, you’re from press. So please tell me whether Nitish Kumar will remain chief minister or would go this time…will Chirag be able to do something or, just creating bubble?)”.

Rajendra Kumar, in white kurta-pyjama, smiled at a distance and turned his face other way.

“Nitish ka supporter hai, isiliye muh ghuma liya [he is supporter of Nitish Kumar, so turned his face away]”, they said.

At the Bikramganj block office too, people were engaged in animated discussion whether the BJP would have its own chief minister now.

“I think, the BJP this time will get not less than 100 seats and has its own chief minister”, said Ravi Shankar Singh at a tea shop. It was promptly interjected by Janardan Yadav. He said, “100 nahi lekin 90 ke aas-paas to jarur rahega BJP is baar [not 100 but this time the BJP will be around 90 seats]”.

‘But, what about Tejashwi Yadav and the RJD-led mahagathbandhan?’

“RJD 70-75 ke karib seat layegi, lekin Congress double digit bhi par nahi kar payegi [RJD will get nearly 70-75 seats but the Congress will not cross even double digit), Mr. Yadav said.

‘People love politics’

“Bihar is said to be one of most politically aware State where people love to argue and discuss about politics more than anything else for hours and hours”, political analyst Ajay Kumar told The Hindu. He, however, noted, “But sometimes, they keep mum and throw only a smile when one asks them about their voting preference... here we call them chupka vote [silent voters]”.

About 100 km away, at Sakri, Madanpur Dhawa and Chakia villages of Arwal district too people seemed less interested in discussing issues such as rampant crime, farmers’ woes or the COVID-19 pandemic. They showed interest only in discussing how many seats the JD(U) would get this time. “Nitish ji is baar 50 seat ke ass-pass rahenge ya phir 30 ke neeche bhi ja sakte hain [this time Nitish Kumar’s party would be around 50 seats or, it can go even below 30 seats]”, said Anshuman Sharma, a post-graduate in political science from Magadh University.

‘But why do you think so?’

“This time he [Mr. Kumar) is being caught off-guard from all corners by none else but his alliance partner, the BJP… don’t you see his body language these days while he addresses public meetings... he looks tired and defeated”, said Mr. Sharma as his friends nodded in affirmation.

When asked if unemployment was not an issue for him?, he said, “It is an issue but we’ve lost hope from Mr Kumar…Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP can do something”.

‘Had Mr. Modi fulfilled his promise of giving ₹1.25 lakh crore economic package to Bihar yet?’

“Not yet, but having its own chief minister, the party may think about it positively”, said his friend Rajesh Chandrabhushan.

“I request you not to ask me any question about who will win or who will lose the poll, but you tell me whether Mr. Chirag Paswan is acting on behalf of the BJP or, after the election, he will prove to be politically a damp-squib?”, said Shailesh Kumar, a retired banker at Raniganj village in Paliganj. “I think, without any green signal from the top BJP leadership he will not take such a big risk”, he added.

“Yes, the Bihar election this time veers only around Nitish Kumar---will he be, will he be not chief minister again and issues are for consumption in public meetings”, political analyst Ajay Kumar said.