Bihar Assembly election | 54% turnout for second phase of polls

The second phase of elections for 94 seats across 17 districts in Bihar ended peacefully on Tuesday though there were some reports of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) malfunctioning.

Top party leaders across the spectrum continued campaigning for third and final phase of polls on November 7.

The voters turnout till 6 p.m. was over 54.05 % . In first phase poll for 71 seats voters turnout was over 55 % which was higher that the figures for the 2015 Assembly election.

Meanwhile, top leaders including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of the JD(U), Prime Minister Narendra Modi of BJP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav continued campaigning for third phase of 78 seats.

At a public meeting in Harlakhi in Madhubani district, onions were thrown at Mr. Kumar. “Khub pheko, khub pheko, khub pheko (keep throwing),” a furious Mr. Kumar responded as security personnel shielded him from the missiles.

The Chief Minister, however, told security personnel not to arrest the man hwo threw the onions. “Let him go...no need to pay attention to him,” Mr. Kumar said. The 69-year-old JD(U) chief has faced protests at his public meetings, including slogans of “Lalu Yadav zindabad” referring to his rival RJD leader. Mr. Kumar is seeking votes for his fourth consecutive term as chief minister.

Mr. Modi and Mr. Gandhi also addressed public meetings in northeast Bihar.

The third phase will largely be held in northeastern part of the State including districts of Katihar, Purnia, Kishanganj and Saharsha, considered as an NDA stronghold. The RJD-led mahagathbandhan has been raising issues of unemployment and migration and promised 10 lakh government jobs. The NDA has banked on development issues of ‘double engine’ governments in the State and the Centre.

Counting of votes will take place on November 10.