Bihar

Bihar Assembly election | 54% turnout for second phase of polls

A security personnel keeps vigil as voters stand in long queues to cast their votes at a polling station during the second phase of Assembly elections at Diyara in Danapur, Bihar on November 3, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The second phase of elections for 94 seats across 17 districts in Bihar ended peacefully on Tuesday though there were some reports of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) malfunctioning.

Top party leaders across the spectrum continued campaigning for third and final phase of polls on November 7.

The voters turnout till 6 p.m. was over 54.05 % . In first phase poll for 71 seats voters turnout was over 55 % which was higher that the figures for the 2015 Assembly election.

Meanwhile, top leaders including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of the JD(U), Prime Minister Narendra Modi of BJP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav continued campaigning for third phase of 78 seats.

At a public meeting in Harlakhi in Madhubani district, onions were thrown at Mr. Kumar. “Khub pheko, khub pheko, khub pheko (keep throwing),” a furious Mr. Kumar responded as security personnel shielded him from the missiles.

The Chief Minister, however, told security personnel not to arrest the man hwo threw the onions. “Let him go...no need to pay attention to him,” Mr. Kumar said. The 69-year-old JD(U) chief has faced protests at his public meetings, including slogans of “Lalu Yadav zindabad” referring to his rival RJD leader. Mr. Kumar is seeking votes for his fourth consecutive term as chief minister.

Mr. Modi and Mr. Gandhi also addressed public meetings in northeast Bihar.

The third phase will largely be held in northeastern part of the State including districts of Katihar, Purnia, Kishanganj and Saharsha, considered as an NDA stronghold. The RJD-led mahagathbandhan has been raising issues of unemployment and migration and promised 10 lakh government jobs. The NDA has banked on development issues of ‘double engine’ governments in the State and the Centre.

Counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Related Topics
Assembly Elections
Comments
Related Articles

PM Modi, CM Nitish looted Bihar, ignored poor migrants, says Rahul Gandhi

Bihar Assembly elections | I win polls because I work to resolve mothers and sisters’ issues, says Modi

Bihar Assembly elections | Mahagatbandhan will get more than 170 seats, says Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar Assembly election | 89% of State’s constituencies have 3 or more candidates with criminal records: ADR

Bihar Assembly election | Cong. sets up a clickbait for young voters

Bihar Assembly Elections | Congress ignored Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s contributions, says Modi

Bihar Assembly Elections | Tejashwi confronts Modi on 2014 poll promise to reopen sugar mills in Champaran

Bihar Assembly Elections | Hate speeches, personal remarks by leaders not good for healthy democracy: Rajnath Singh

Bihar Assembly Elections | Modi mocks Tejashwi, Rahul as ‘double yuvraj’ at Bihar rallies

RJD, Congress created obstacles in Ram temple construction: Nadda

Second phase of Bihar Assembly elections on November 3

Free COVID-19 vaccine promise not violation of poll code: EC

Shiv Sena, Congress attack BJP for ‘silence’ over Munger firing

In Bihar, identity politics is taking another turn

Data | How past polls guided the seat sharing strategy between BJP and JD(U) in Bihar elections

Bihar Assembly Elections | EC orders immediate removal of Munger District Magistrate, Superintendent of Police

Bihar Assembly Elections | ‘He is PM, he can say anything’: Tejashwi on Modi’s comment

Bihar Assembly Elections | Opinion on extended nationwide lockdown varies on caste, religious lines

Bihar’s circulation of elites
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 3, 2020 8:16:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/bihar-assembly/bihar-assembly-election-54-turnout-for-second-phase-of-polls/article33014884.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY