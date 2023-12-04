Assembly election results in three States endorse PM’s pro-people stance: Tripura CM

December 04, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Agartala

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha hailed the Assembly election results in three States as an endorsement of the “pro-people stance” and welfare schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He expressed confidence that Mr. Modi would return as Prime Minister in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

“The BJP is with the people and works for their benefit 365 days a year. The Opposition, mainly the Congress party, becomes active only during election time,” he said while addressing media persons at the BJP’s office here on Monday. State party president Rajiv Bhattacharjee and senior party leaders were present at the event.

Earlier, Dr. Saha led a celebratory procession attended by a large number of party workers and local leaders. Party supporters burst firecrackers across the State following the announcement of results in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan.

“We have also done well in terms of vote share and seats in Telangana,” Dr. Saha said, hitting out at the Left parties for scoring “less than 0% votes”. He also attacked the Congress for becoming the “B-team” of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) in Tripura and elsewhere.

He said the BJP as a party and as the government would continue to focus on Mr. Modi’s ideals of “Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayaas” for the development and progress of all sections of the people. The Tripura CM said “relentless work” was being carried out to “implement all announced schemes and assurances in letter and spirit”.