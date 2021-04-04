Assam

Maoist attack: Amit Shah cuts short Assam poll campaign

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. File   | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday cut short his election campaign in Assam and returned to New Delhi in view of the Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh.

Mr. Shah was scheduled to attend three rallies — in Sarbhog, Bhabanipur and Jalukbari — on the last day of campaigning for the third and final phase of polling on April 6.

But he had to return after the first rally at Sarbhog in western Assam’s Barpeta district.

“Today’s first Assam rally by Home Minister at Sarbhog, before he cut short his visit as well as other two rallies and returned to Delhi in view of the Naxal attack. Crowds in thousands from all sections of society thronged the jam-packed venue,” tweeted Jitendra Singh, Minister for Development of North Eastern Region and in charge of the party’s campaign in Assam.

Related Topics
Assam Assembly Elections 2021
Comments
Related Articles

Assam Assembly polls | Softening of Himanta's punishment raises 'big question' on ECI's neutrality: CPI(M)

Assam Assembly elections | Shah claims ‘double engine’ Government will ensure growth

Assam Assembly elections | Congress demands suspension of poll in Tamulpur seat after BPF candidate joins BJP

Assam elections | Congress had a disciplined and unified campaign: Gaurav Gogoi

Assam Assembly polls | Minister booked for threating journalists

Assam Assembly Election | Congress protests EVM ‘manipulation’ by BJP

Assam Assembly polls | EC cuts short ban on campaigning by Himanta Biswa Sarma to 24 hours

Assam Assembly Elections | Congress-led Opposition alliance has accepted defeat, Narendra Modi declares in Bodoland

Assam Assembly Elections | Election Commission transfers Himanta Biswa Sarma’s brother from Goalpara district

Assam Assembly elections | Contrasting campaigns by BJP, Congress

Assam Assembly polls | BJP’s Himanta Biswa Sarma barred from campaign for 48 hours

BJP planned creation of AJP, Raijor Dal to split anti-CAA votes: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Priyanka Gandhi cancels her election campaign in Assam, Kerala and T.N.

Assam Assembly polls | Officials concerned over record haul of drugs

Assam Elections | EC suspends poll officials for ‘lift’ in vehicle linked to BJP candidate

Assam Assembly Elections | Over 77% turnout in phase 2 voting

AIUDF and ISF: New experiments in Muslim politics

Assam Assembly Elections | Election Commission issues notice to Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Assembly Elections | Make Himanta CM for a day to make people live in peace, says Gaurav Gogoi

Assam Assembly Elections | People in Assam have shown Congress-led alliance the ‘red card’: Modi
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 4, 2021 5:01:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/assam-assembly/maoist-attack-amit-shah-cuts-short-assam-poll-campaign/article34237632.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY