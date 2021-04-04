Maoist attack: Amit Shah cuts short Assam poll campaign

He could address only one of the three scheduled rallies

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday cut short his election campaign in Assam and returned to New Delhi in view of the Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh.

Mr. Shah was scheduled to attend three rallies — in Sarbhog, Bhabanipur and Jalukbari — on the last day of campaigning for the third and final phase of polling on April 6.

But he had to return after the first rally at Sarbhog in western Assam’s Barpeta district.

“Today’s first Assam rally by Home Minister at Sarbhog, before he cut short his visit as well as other two rallies and returned to Delhi in view of the Naxal attack. Crowds in thousands from all sections of society thronged the jam-packed venue,” tweeted Jitendra Singh, Minister for Development of North Eastern Region and in charge of the party’s campaign in Assam.