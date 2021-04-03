Assam Assembly Elections | Congress-led Opposition alliance has accepted defeat, Narendra Modi declares in Bodoland

Mahajot planning to change Assam’s identity, he says.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Congress-led Mahajot or grand alliance has already accepted defeat as the people of Assam voted for the NDA in the first two phases of polls.

Addressing a rally at Nagrijuli in the Bodoland Territorial Region, he also warned of a “dangerous” Mahajot strategy of supplanting Assam’s culture and indigenous identity.

“I heard some people yesterday (Friday) saying something that had a double meaning. One meaning is that they have already accepted defeat, and the other is that they want to change the attire and appearance of the people in power. Nothing can be more insulting to Assam than this,” Mr Modi said.

This was apparently in reference to an alleged inflammatory statement by All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal’s son Abdur Rahim Ajmal.

“Such views have exposed some people’s design to capture power five years later. I appeal to all of you to exercise your franchise for defeating the sinister designs of those people,” the Prime Minister said, asserting that the BJP-led alliance government in Assam ended decades of misrule, unrest and social friction under Congress.

Repeating his assertion made earlier in West Bengal of Ms Mamata Banerjee having conceded defeat, Mr Modi claimed that the people of Assam sealed their preference for NDA in the first two phases of polling for ensuring peace, stability and equitable development.

“They (Congress) revelled in keeping the people divided and doling out sops for their preferred vote bank in the name of secularism. But we are accused of being communal for ensuring development for all without discrimination. Don’t fall for this secularism-communalism game that has damaged the country a lot,” Mr. Modi said.

“The people are not ready to tolerate those who let Assam be drowned in violence and instability, insulting the people, culture and image of Assam time and again. It is time to call the mahajhooth (great lie) of Mahajot,” Mr Modi said in his last election rally in the State.

The third and final phase of polling across 40 seats are scheduled on April 6. The first and second phases covering 47 and 39 seats were held on March 27 and April 1.