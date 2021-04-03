Assam

Assam Assembly Elections | Congress-led Opposition alliance has accepted defeat, Narendra Modi declares in Bodoland

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to BJP supporters while addressing an election rally in Nagrijuli, Baska district of Assam on April 3, 2021.   | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Congress-led Mahajot or grand alliance has already accepted defeat as the people of Assam voted for the NDA in the first two phases of polls.

Addressing a rally at Nagrijuli in the Bodoland Territorial Region, he also warned of a “dangerous” Mahajot strategy of supplanting Assam’s culture and indigenous identity.

“I heard some people yesterday (Friday) saying something that had a double meaning. One meaning is that they have already accepted defeat, and the other is that they want to change the attire and appearance of the people in power. Nothing can be more insulting to Assam than this,” Mr Modi said.

This was apparently in reference to an alleged inflammatory statement by All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal’s son Abdur Rahim Ajmal.

“Such views have exposed some people’s design to capture power five years later. I appeal to all of you to exercise your franchise for defeating the sinister designs of those people,” the Prime Minister said, asserting that the BJP-led alliance government in Assam ended decades of misrule, unrest and social friction under Congress.

Repeating his assertion made earlier in West Bengal of Ms Mamata Banerjee having conceded defeat, Mr Modi claimed that the people of Assam sealed their preference for NDA in the first two phases of polling for ensuring peace, stability and equitable development.

“They (Congress) revelled in keeping the people divided and doling out sops for their preferred vote bank in the name of secularism. But we are accused of being communal for ensuring development for all without discrimination. Don’t fall for this secularism-communalism game that has damaged the country a lot,” Mr. Modi said.

“The people are not ready to tolerate those who let Assam be drowned in violence and instability, insulting the people, culture and image of Assam time and again. It is time to call the mahajhooth (great lie) of Mahajot,” Mr Modi said in his last election rally in the State.

The third and final phase of polling across 40 seats are scheduled on April 6. The first and second phases covering 47 and 39 seats were held on March 27 and April 1.

Related Topics
Assembly Elections
Comments
Related Articles

Assam Assembly Election | Congress protests EVM ‘manipulation’ by BJP

Assam Assembly polls | EC cuts short ban on campaigning by Himanta Biswa Sarma to 24 hours

Assam Assembly Elections | Election Commission transfers Himanta Biswa Sarma’s brother from Goalpara district

Assam Assembly elections | Contrasting campaigns by BJP, Congress

Assam Assembly polls | BJP’s Himanta Biswa Sarma barred from campaign for 48 hours

BJP planned creation of AJP, Raijor Dal to split anti-CAA votes: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Priyanka Gandhi cancels her election campaign in Assam, Kerala and T.N.

Assam Assembly polls | Officials concerned over record haul of drugs

Assam Elections | EC suspends poll officials for ‘lift’ in vehicle linked to BJP candidate

Assam Assembly Elections | Over 77% turnout in phase 2 voting

AIUDF and ISF: New experiments in Muslim politics

Assam Assembly Elections | Election Commission issues notice to Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Assembly Elections | Make Himanta CM for a day to make people live in peace, says Gaurav Gogoi

Assam Assembly Elections | People in Assam have shown Congress-led alliance the ‘red card’: Modi

Assam Assembly Elections | Mahajot candidate joins BJP ahead of phase 3 voting

Assam Assembly Elections | In second phase of polls, a test for pro-CAA sentiment

Assam Assembly Elections | Rahul’s temple visit to counter BJP attack on alliance with Ajmal

Will accept Assam NRC and issue I-card to every citizen, says Congress

Assam Assembly Elections | Will throw Badruddin Ajmal out of State: Amit Shah
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 4, 2021 12:58:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/assam-assembly/congress-led-opposition-alliance-has-accepted-defeat-narendra-modi-declares-in-bodoland/article34229974.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY