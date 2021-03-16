Assam

Cong. tweaks Bhaona in Assam

More than five centuries after saint-reformer Srimanta Sankaradeva created Bhaona, a dramatic form of entertainment to convey spiritualism in the Vaishnav mould, the Congress in Assam has tweaked it for a political statement against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens.

On Monday, the party released its first “video advertisement” to bombard viewers with a message against the “anti-people” CAA and “discriminatory” NRC.

The Congress claimed the video, aired across social media platforms, has been trending with more than one million views within hours of being released. The political Bhaona uses music and the Brajavali language that Sankaradeva developed, and his disciples popularised from the Vaishnav monasteries.

It underlines Congress’s commitment to encouraging people to raise their voice against injustice and provide relief at the grassroots by scrapping CAA. The song affirms the party’s pledge to defeat all evil and communal forces. Nullifying CAA is among the Congress’s five guarantees party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra announced recently. The CAA, which seeks to protect non-Muslims who entered India from three neighbouring countries till December 31, 2014, is in conflict with the Assam Accord. The Accord, signed in 1985 by the Rajiv Gandhi government, prescribes the detection and deportation of all immigrants, irrespective of faith, who entered Assam after the midnight of March 24, 1971.

Comments
Related Articles

‘BJP’s 100-plus claim is for Cong., not for themselves’

Assam polls: Mahajot loses sleep over new party

Assam Assembly polls | NDA gave liberty to Muslim women: Nadda

Assam Assembly elections | Congress following in Jinnah's footsteps, will destroy India: Shivraj Chouhan

Cachar SVEEP campaign sets ‘rangoli’ record

Assam Assembly Elections | Congress-led Mahajot party count now 10

Assembly elections | BJP announces star-studded list of candidates

Assam Assembly Elections | CAA not election issue in Assam; people will vote logically, not emotionally: State BJP chief

Assam Assembly Elections | Congress allying with outfits that wish to divide nation: Amit Shah at rally in Assam

Terrorism, insurgency on decline in Assam, state on path of progress: Rajnath
Union Minister of State at PMO and BJP leader Jitendra Singh. File

Assam Assembly polls | Contradictions, confusion in Congress over alliance in Assam, says Jitendra Singh

Assam Assembly Elections | Akhil Gogoi’s imprisonment planned to keep him off public view during election: Yogendra Yadav

Modi slammed for calling 17th century Ahom general Lachit Borphukan a freedom fighter

Assam Assembly polls: Deer ‘swamps’ poll talk in rhino land

Assam Assembly elections | Akhil Gogoi poorest of four party chiefs in Assam Phase I polls

Assam Assembly Elections | Swap of party colours in Golaghat

Assam Assembly Elections | Give jobs, not CAA, says Congress

Assam Assembly Elections | Not a storm in a teacup in Assam tea gardens

Hospitalised after nomination rejection

Assam polls | Chirping 'vote' via sparrows
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 16, 2021 12:45:45 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/assam-assembly/cong-tweaks-bhaona-in-assam/article34078494.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY