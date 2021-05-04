Central BJP leaders may clear air on next Assam Chief Minister

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and the party’s national general secretary Arun Singh are likely to meet newly-elected BJP candidates today.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Bharatiya Janata Party’s national general secretary Arun Singh are expected to reach Guwahati from New Delhi soon to meet the newly-elected candidates of the party and decide who will be the next Chief Minister.

The BJP did not name its chief ministerial candidate this time unlike in 2016 when incumbent Sarbananda Sonowal was projected for the post. The party is likely to continue with him although some leaders have been canvassing for Finance and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“We did not approach the election without saying who will be the next CM because we already have one and it is very likely that the party would not make any changes amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” a BJP leader said, declining to be quoted.

Party insiders said Dr. Sarma has garnered the support of a majority of the 60 newly-elected candidates.

“First, let the central leaders meet the 60 elected representatives. They are expected to arrive soon,” a party office-bearer said.

The Asom Gana Parishad and United People’s Party Liberal, the BJP’s allies, have left it to the BJP to name the Chief Minister.