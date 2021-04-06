Assam elections 2021 third phase live updates | Polling begins for 40 seats

Polling officials arrive in a polling station on the eve of third phase of assembly election in Gauhati, Assam, India, Monday, April 5, 2021   | Photo Credit: AP

Assam is all set to witness a triangular contests in 40 Assembly constituencies that are going to polls in the last of the three phases on Tuesday to decide the fate of 337 candidates, including senior minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, his five cabinet colleagues and BJP State unit president Ranjeet Kumar Dass.

A direct contest between nominees of the BJP-led NDA and Congress-headed Grand Alliance is on the cards in 20 constituencies while there is a triangular fight, including friendly contests, in the remaining seats with the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) being considered as the third force.

The newly floated AJP is contesting in 22 seats while there are 126 independents in the fray in the final phase of the election in which the BJP-led coalition is seeking to return to power for the second term in a row.

Here are the live updates:

 

 

Related Topics
Assembly Elections
Assam Assembly Elections 2021
Comments
