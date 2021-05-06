Assam

Assam BJP dissolves minority cell after poor performance in Muslim-dominated seats

BJP supporters at an election rally in Sualkuchi, Kamrup (Metro) district of Assam on Sunday, April 04, 2021.   | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

The Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has dissolved its minority cell after none of the nine Muslim candidates the party had fielded managed to win a seat in the recently-concluded Assembly election.

The BJP had won 60 of the 126 seats in the State. Its two regional allies bagged 15.

“The Sankhyaloghu Morcha (minority cell) and all its units have been dissolved,” party’s State general secretary Rajdeep Roy said in a notification on Wednesday.

Among the losers in the Muslim-dominated seats was Deputy Speaker Aminul Haque Laskar, who had won the Sonai seat in Barak Valley in 2016. He lost the seat to Karim Uddin Barbhuiya of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) by 19,654 votes.

Assam has 34 Assembly constituencies where Muslims are the largest chunk of voters. Of the 31 Muslim candidates who won from these seats, 16 were fielded by the Congress and 15 by its ally, the AIUDF.

The Congress won a total of 29 seats and the AIUDF 16.

Related Topics
Assam Assembly Elections 2021
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 6, 2021 11:27:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/assam-assembly/assam-bjp-dissolves-minority-cell-after-poor-performance-in-muslim-dominated-seats/article34496175.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY