As journalists they covered at least a dozen Assembly polls between them. Adip Phukan and Manjit Mahanta are now contestants who have been fielded by two different alliances from adjoining Assembly constituencies in Guwahati. While Mr. Phukan is the Assam Jatiya Parishad candidate for the Gauhati East seat, Mr. Mahanta represents the Anchalik Gana Morcha but filed his nomination as a candidate of the Congress, its dominant partner in the Grand Alliance.
Assam Assembly Elections | Scribes testing poll waters
Guwahati,
March 26, 2021 03:34 IST
Printable version | Mar 26, 2021 3:34:21 AM |
