Assam

2,813 model code of conduct violation cases reported in Assam

New Delhi, 12/04/2019: A View of the Logo of the Election Commission of India at the Nirvachan Sadan (ECI Headquarters) in New Delhi on April 12, 2019. Photo: Sushil Kumar Verma / The Hindu  

Press Trust of India

A total of 2,813 cases of model code of conduct violation have been reported since the announcement of the election in Assam, Chief Electoral Officer Nitin Khade said on Monday. At least 1,347 complaints were received online through the cVigil app and 1,466 were received offline through Form B9; 947 of the complaints received online have been already disposed of, he said. There have been 56 expenditure-related FIRs filed during the period with 46 by the police, eight by the Static Surveillance Team (SST) and two by the Flying Squad. Of the 56 FIRs, 24 were filed in the third phase elections with 20 by the police, three by the SST and two by the Flying Squad.

