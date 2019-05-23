Arunachal Pradesh 2019

In maps: Arunachal Pradesh Assembly election results 2019

Modi fan: A woman holds a Modi mask at the Prime Minister’s rally at Along in Arunachal Pradesh.

In a keenly contested elections, the BJP aims to retain power in the 60-seated Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, while the Congress and National People’s Party (NPP) are the other contenders. The JD(S) has also contested the Assembly elections.

The BJP won 16 Assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh and is en route to winning 11 more out of a total of 39 seats in the State.

The Congress won three seats, while the Janata Dal (United) won four.

It is a tri-corner fight for the two Parliamentary constituencies, with Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju, Arunachal pradesh Congress chief Nabam Tuki, and State BJP chief Tapir Gao as key contenders.

 

Arunachal Pradesh
