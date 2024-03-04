GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Arunachal Pradesh Governor receives voter card; appeals to people to participate in democratic process

Governor Parnaik said voting is the cornerstone of democracy and it is essential for ensuring that governments are accountable, responsive, and reflective of the will of the people.

March 04, 2024 12:18 pm | Updated 12:19 pm IST - Itanagar

PTI
Lt. General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik. File

Lt. General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. Gen. (Retd.) K. T. Parnaik recently received his Elector's Photo Identity Card (EPIC) from State election officials in Itanagar.

After receiving the card, the Governor said voting is a fundamental right which must be exercised by all responsible citizens.

"It is a way to safeguard people's rights and freedom by ensuring that everyone has a voice in the political process," he said. Mr. Parnaik said voting is the cornerstone of democracy and it is essential for ensuring that governments are accountable, responsive, and reflective of the will of the people.

"It is a way for citizens to have a say in shaping the laws and regulations that govern society. Moreover, it is a way for people to feel connected to their communities and have a sense of ownership over the decisions that affect their lives," he added.

Related Topics

Arunachal Pradesh / Itanagar / state politics / politics / politics (general) / Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.