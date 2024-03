March 13, 2024 03:57 pm | Updated 03:57 pm IST - New Delhi

The BJP on March 13 names its candidates for all 60 Assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh, with Chief Minister Pema Khandu contesting from Mukto seat which he represents in the current House.

“The party’s Central Election Committee approved the names in a recent meeting,” it said in a statement.

Assembly polls in the northeast state are held along with Lok Sabha elections. The BJP had won 41 seats in the 2019 assembly polls.