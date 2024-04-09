Arunachal Assembly polls | BJP expels several zilla parishad leaders for 'anti-party' activities

April 09, 2024 12:02 pm | Updated 12:02 pm IST - Itanagar

The ruling BJP in Arunachal Pradesh has expelled three Zilla Parishad Chairpersons (ZPCs) and four Zilla Parishad Members (ZPMs) for a period of six years for their involvement in “anti-party activities”.

The party leaders were expelled on April 7, a BJP release said.

BJP state in-charge cum chairman of the party’s disciplinary action committee, Tarh Tarak, said they were found to be indulging in anti-party activities and-

“These members were issued show-cause notices, but many of them failed to file any explanation, while some submitted unjustified and unsatisfactory explanation,” he said in the release.