YSRCP’s bus yatra to kick off on grand note today

October 26, 2023 07:59 am | Updated 07:59 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The YSR Congress Party’s (YSRCP) ‘Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra’ is all set to begin from Ichchapuram in Srikakulam district on Thursday. With elections round the corner, the atmosphere and mood among the party workers from Uttarandhra region is on a high.

The 12-day yatra will cover the six districts of Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Manyam, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram. The brief given to the party workers is to highlight the YSRCP’s welfare schemes and the initiatives taken up for the people in the last four years.

As per the YSRCP leaders, on the day of the bus yatra, the party leaders were directed to take up ward/village visits in the mornings and conduct public meetings in the evenings at major junctions. All the leaders from the constituency were asked to participate enthusiastically and make it a grand success.

Senior YSRCP leaders including YSRCP Uttarandhra regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Ministers Dharmana Prasada Rao, Seediri Appalaraju and a number of leaders from Uttarandhra will be taking part in the inaugural day programme. The local YSRCP leaders are leaving no stone unturned to make the public meeting a grand success.

According to Mr Subba Reddy, the campaign will also reach out to people from the BC, SC and ST communities from Uttarandhra, who together comprise a significant bulk of the population, and inform them about the welfare schemes the party has introduced for them in the last four years. In the last few days, a number of meetings were organised by the leaders from Ichchapuram Assembly constituency, which was decked up for the first day of the yatra.

Zilla Parishad chairperson of Srikakulam district, Priya Vijaya, who attended a meeting recently along with Uttarandhra leaders said that the party under the leadership of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, has implemented all the promises made during the padayatra benefiting a large number of people.

“People are pleased with the government, and they want Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy to continue as Chief Minister in the coming term too,” she said, adding that all arrangements are being made for the programme.

Bheemunipatnam MLA Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, who is also busy in the arrangements for the bus yatra in the region, said that the Chief Minister has given high priority to BC, SC, ST, Minority and tribal communities from the region. “Representatives from these communities were given major posts, while people were benefited by a number of welfare initiatives. We have to tell people what we have done in the last four years,” he said.