Y.S. Sharmila to kickstart ‘Gadapa Gadapa ki Congress Party’ in State soon

March 29, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated March 30, 2024 07:33 am IST

The Congress in the State will kickstart its election campaign, “Gadapa Gadapa ki Congress Party”, in a few days.

The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Y. S. Sharmila will announce the date of the formal launch of the mass contact programme on March 30 ahead of the elections to make the party’s voice heard and to encourage people to participate in the voting process and usher in responsible governance.

Ms. Sharmila will also announce the party’s flagship programmes proposed to be launched by the party for farmers, unemployed youth and the weaker sections of the society.

Modi govt. flayed

The party’s senior leaders, meanwhile, slammed the BJP government at the Centre for resorting to alleged ‘tax terrorism’ on the pretext of IT payments.

The AICC in-charge for the Congress in Andhra Pradesh, Manickam Tagore, posted on ‘X’ his strong resentment against the Narendra Modi government ‘‘pursuing a vendetta against the Congress party”. He posted: “Country shaken by BJP’s 8,250 crore electoral bond scandal. While the ruling party gets backed with funds from their friends, the Income Tax department conveniently targets Congress with yet another demand of 1800 crores. # BJPTaxTerrorism”

He also tagged along a poster which read, “Join BJP and Avail the Following Benefits- Freedom from Raids, Certificate of ‘Saaf aur Shareef Insaan’, Access to Government contracts and a Welcome Gift of BJP Ticket.”

In protest against the “targeting of the Congress party by the Central IT department”, the A.P. Congress leaders proposed to stage a demonstration in front of the Income Tax office here on March 30.