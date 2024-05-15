GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Women will bring YSRCP back to power, says Botcha Satyanarayana

Updated - May 15, 2024 08:12 am IST

Published - May 15, 2024 05:56 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Botcha Satyanarayana

Botcha Satyanarayana

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has said that huge voter turnout indicates that the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) will win the elections with a huge majority. “Women have benefited from various welfare schemes introduced by the YSRCP government and they turned out in large numbers to make Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy the Chief Minister again,” he told the media at the YSRCP office in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Mr. Satyanarayana said that the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance, during election campaigns, tried to spread falsehood about the YSRCP. They also tried to stop the distribution of th benefits of welfare schemes. “However, the voters stand with the YSRCP as they know that the party is committed to welfare and that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is a man of his word,” he said.

YSRCP Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha candidate Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi said that women coming out in large numbers to vote was a very good sign for her party.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.