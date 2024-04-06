We will repeal AP Land Titling Act if voted to power: TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

April 06, 2024 09:49 am | Updated 09:49 am IST - NARSAPURAM

Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday assured to repeal the Andhra Pradesh Land Titling Act (APLTA) -2023 if the TDP-Jana Sena-BJP alliance was voted to power in the 2024 general elections.

Addressing the gathering during the election campaign, Praja Galam, here in West Godavari district, Mr. Naidu said people’s consent for the implementation of the APLTA would mean permitting the government to ‘mortgage’ the assets of the individuals. “Our alliance will repeal the Act immediately after coming back to power,” he said.

Recently, the State government sought legal opinion from various sections including law fraternity on the possibilities of implementing the AP Land Titling Act-2023. It had also assured to implement the Act only after completion of the land survey.

“Our alliance will offer ₹20,000 annual input aid for each farmer. The irony of the agriculture sector in Andhra Pradesh is that 93% of farmers are in debt. On the other hand, Chief Minister Y.S.Jagan Mohan Reddy has borrowed ₹13 lakh crore during his five-year rule,” said Mr. Naidu.

Alleging that the aqua sector was in crisis, Mr. Naidu promised to revive the aqua sector with a subsidy on power charges and other incentives. On Narsapuram Lok Sabha constituency, Mr. Naidu said that the alliance would build a bridge across river Vasista, a branch of river Godavari.

On Saturday, Mr. Naidu will hold a meeting with the party cadre and is expected to finalise the joining of Narasapuram sitting rebel YSRCP MP K. Raghu Rama Krishna Raju into the alliance. Mr. Naidu will also take a final call on the allotment of the seat for Mr. Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, according to sources in the party.