Voting for YSRCP pointless as it’s not in NDA, says Naidu

April 18, 2024 07:51 am | Updated 07:51 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu stressed the need to vote for the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance in the State, adding that there was no point in giving the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) a second chance as it was not a constituent of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) which was poised to form the government at the Centre with 400-plus seats in the Lok Sabha.

Mr. Naidu asserted that the alliance was committed to developing the State while taking due care of the welfare of the people, and insisted that the YSRCP had miserably failed in securing Special Category Status (SCS) and getting many other things done for the bifurcation-hit State in spite of having 22 MPs.

Addressing a ‘Praja Galam’public meeting at Pedana along with JSP chief Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday, Mr. Naidu urged people to vote for the alliance in all 25 Lok Sabha and at least 160 Assembly constituencies to give it the bargaining power needed to deal with the Central government, failing which the State would never recover from the trail of destruction left by the YSRCP.

Quoting from 11 survey reports, Mr. Naidu said the alliance was set to win 17 to 23 MP seats, and noted that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had ruined Amaravati by coming up with the “impractical idea” of three capitals, and doing little for the State in the last five years.

“The ‘attempt to murder with a stone’ is the latest drama being enacted by the Chief Minister to garner votes,” Mr. Naidu said, adding that YSRCP’s rule was marked by liquor, sand and land scams.

Mr. Naidu promised the youth that the first thing the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance would do after coming to power was to sign a ‘mega DSC’ notification. Focus would be laid on completing the Polavaram project and constructing the Machilipatnam port, which would spur growth of the entire region, he said.

The alliance will allot TIDCO houses free of cost and will not cancel sites allotted by the YSRCP government. Rather, necessary financial support would be given to the beneficiaries to enable them to build the houses, Mr. Naidu added.

Besides, the alliance will soon issue a ‘Muslim declaration’ listing the welfare schemes contemplated for them and take all possible steps to uplift the Backward Classes, handloom weavers and aquaculture farmers among other sections.