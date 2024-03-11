GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Union Minister Shekhawat and Pawan Kalyan discuss seat adjustments 

The leaders discussed Lok Sabha and Assembly seat adjustments to be made in the wake of the alliance forged by the JSP and TDP with BJP

March 11, 2024 02:03 am | Updated 02:04 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan meeting Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (centre) and BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda in Vijayawada on Sunday. Photo: Arrangement

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan met Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda in Vijayawada on March 10. BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari had a separate interaction with them.

The leaders discussed Lok Sabha and Assembly seat adjustments to be made in the wake of the alliance forged by the JSP and TDP with BJP on March 9.

Mr. Shekhawat came to finalise the number of Lok Sabha and Assembly seats the two parties were required to share, amid speculation that BJP was offered six seats each.

The JSP chief had earlier announced the names of candidates for five of the 24 Assembly constituencies which the party would be contesting. It (the JSP) intended to contest in three LS constituencies, which may change now.

A BJP spokesperson told The Hindu that Mr. Shekhawat would finalise the seat sharing arrangement on March 11 in order to shift gears in the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance battle against YSR Congress Party.

It is pertinent to mention that the JSP and TDP decided to release their manifesto at Chilakaluripet on March 17 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address a public meeting in the State soon.

