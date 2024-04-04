TDP, YSRCP ignored Vizianagaram’s development, alleges Congress nominee

April 04, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated April 05, 2024 08:38 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Congress candidate for the Vizianagaram Assembly constituency Sunkari Satish Kumar on March 4 (Thursday) alleged that the TDP and the YSRCP had completely ignored the development of Vizianagaram for the last few decades and the city would witness progress only when the Congress was voted to power.

At a media conference here, Mr. Satish, who is also the city Congress president and hails from the Turpu Kapu community, which has a sizeable presence the constituency, thanked the party State president Y.S. Sharmila Reddy for encouraging leaders of backward classes in the district. “The TDP and the YSRCP have mostly fielded upper caste leaders from the constituency while ignoring backward classes such as Turpu Kapu, Yadava, and Velama. I am hopeful that people will vote for the Congress in the ensuing elections,” he said.

He promised to concentrate on the underground drainage system, and road connectivity.