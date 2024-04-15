GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Security tightened as A.P. CM resumes ‘Memantha Siddam’ bus yatra

Spotters, roof-top security personnel, ASPs, DSPs, CIs and other officers deployed at the venues for public meetings

April 15, 2024 06:21 pm | Updated April 16, 2024 08:40 am IST - MACHILIPATNAM

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Police personnel monitoring the movement of the people during the Memantha Siddham bus yatra of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at Gannavaram in Krishna district on Monday.

Police personnel monitoring the movement of the people during the Memantha Siddham bus yatra of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at Gannavaram in Krishna district on Monday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The police have stepped up security for Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy who resumed his Memantha Siddham bus yatra on April 15 (Monday), after the stone-pelting incident.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy took part in the ‘Memantha Siddam’ meetings at Kesarapalli and Gannavaram villages in Krishna district.

After the stone-pelting incident in which Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy suffered injuries on his forehead, Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy asked the Police Department to enhance the security cover for the Chief Minister.

The Krishna district police deployed spotters, roof-top security personnel, Additional Superintendents of Police (ASPs), DSPs, CIs and other officers at the venues for public meetings.

Besides, the officers of intelligence, Special Branch, rope parties and other wings were pressed into service. Elaborate security was arranged along the National Highway, a police officer said.

“The traffic was diverted. Police personnel were deployed on high-rise buildings, rooftops and other vantage points,” the officer added.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.