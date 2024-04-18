Rama Rajya as a campaign theme in Andhra Pradesh

April 18, 2024 07:52 am | Updated 07:52 am IST

Politics and religion have always been inseparable in India and when it comes to elections, parties do not miss out on garnering votes by making speeches that connect to a particular faith. This is what TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan did on Wednesday by invoking the blessings of Lord Sri Ramon the occasion of Sri Rama Navami.

Mr. Naidu picked up that popular theme in a message he posted on ‘X’, wherein he stated that 160 Hindu temples were either destroyed or desecrated during the YSR Congress Party regime, especially that the idol of Sri Ram was ‘beheaded’ at the famous Ramatheertham temple in Vizianagaram district in a blatant manner. He promised that the Ramatheertham would be developed into a grand temple on the lines of the magnificent Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple at Vontimitta.

On his part, Pawan Kalyan chose Sri Rama Navami as the Muhurat for the distribution of ‘B’ forms to his candidates.

Incidentally, both of them promised to usher in Rama Rajyam along with their ally BJP which is said to be making the most of the consecration of the Bhavya Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.