GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Political heat in Vizag set to rise as filing of nominations to begin on April 18

The Lok Sabha candidates will submit their papers at the Collector’s office, while those contesting Assembly elections will file nominations at the offices of their respective Returning Officers

April 17, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated April 18, 2024 08:00 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Harish Gilai

The political heat is set to rise in the city as the candidates for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections gear up to file their nominations, beginning April 18 (Thursday). The Lok Sabha candidates will submit their papers at the Collector’s office, while those contesting the Assembly elections will file their nominations at the offices of their respective Returning Officers. The district administration has made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth filing of the nomination papers.

Former Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate for Bheemunipatnam Assembly constituency, Ganta Srinivasa Rao will be the first from the city to submit his nomination papers for which the ‘muhurtam’ has been set on Thursday. He is scheduled to reach the office of the Returning Officer in a rally that will begin at the TDP office at Bheemunipatnam.

From Anakapalli district, Jana Sena Party (JSP) candidate for Yelamanchali Assembly constituency Sundaparu Vijay Kumar will also file his nomination on Thursday.

It is learnt that TDP candidates Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu (Visakhapatnam East), Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu (Narsipatnam), K. Ramesh Naidu (Paderu), and YSRCP candidates K.K. Raju (Visakhapatnam North), A. Adeep Raju (Pendurthi), Adari Anand (Visakhapatnam West), Visweswara Rao (Paderu), U.V. Ramanamurthy Raju (Yelamanchali) will submit their nominations on April 19 (Friday).

IT Minister and YSRCP candidate for Gajuwaka Assembly constituency, Gudivada Amarnath, Bheemunipatnam MLA candidate M. Srinivasa Rao, Visakhapatnam East candidate M.V.V. Satyanarayana are planning to file nominations on April 24. The candidates for Visakhapatnam, Araku and Anakapalli Lok Sabha constituencies are yet to finalise the dates, it is learnt.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.