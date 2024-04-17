Political heat in Vizag set to rise as filing of nominations to begin on April 18

April 17, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated April 18, 2024 08:00 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The political heat is set to rise in the city as the candidates for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections gear up to file their nominations, beginning April 18 (Thursday). The Lok Sabha candidates will submit their papers at the Collector’s office, while those contesting the Assembly elections will file their nominations at the offices of their respective Returning Officers. The district administration has made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth filing of the nomination papers.

Former Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate for Bheemunipatnam Assembly constituency, Ganta Srinivasa Rao will be the first from the city to submit his nomination papers for which the ‘muhurtam’ has been set on Thursday. He is scheduled to reach the office of the Returning Officer in a rally that will begin at the TDP office at Bheemunipatnam.

From Anakapalli district, Jana Sena Party (JSP) candidate for Yelamanchali Assembly constituency Sundaparu Vijay Kumar will also file his nomination on Thursday.

It is learnt that TDP candidates Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu (Visakhapatnam East), Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu (Narsipatnam), K. Ramesh Naidu (Paderu), and YSRCP candidates K.K. Raju (Visakhapatnam North), A. Adeep Raju (Pendurthi), Adari Anand (Visakhapatnam West), Visweswara Rao (Paderu), U.V. Ramanamurthy Raju (Yelamanchali) will submit their nominations on April 19 (Friday).

IT Minister and YSRCP candidate for Gajuwaka Assembly constituency, Gudivada Amarnath, Bheemunipatnam MLA candidate M. Srinivasa Rao, Visakhapatnam East candidate M.V.V. Satyanarayana are planning to file nominations on April 24. The candidates for Visakhapatnam, Araku and Anakapalli Lok Sabha constituencies are yet to finalise the dates, it is learnt.