People’s support will help YSRCP win all 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh, says Jagan

April 23, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated April 24, 2024 08:11 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM

Expressing confidence that his party will win all 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Reddy has said that the people are happy with his 58-month administration and this will help the YSRCP sail through the elections.

The Chief Minister addressed public meetings at Chelluru in Vizianagaram district and Etcherla in Srikakulam district during his Memantha Siddham campaign on April 23 (Tuesday).

“The opposition parties have joined hands to dethrone the YSRCP. But it will remain a dream for them as the people are keen to vote in favour of the YSRCP,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said at the public meeting at Chelluru.

He alleged that TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, with the help of a section of the media, was resorting to mud-slinging against him. Referring to the injury on his forehead, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that he would overcome all such hurdles with the support of the the God and the people.

Reiterating his government’s resolve to make Visakhapatnam the Executive Capital of the State, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that it would help develop Andhra Pradesh on par with other States. He promised to develop the IT sector in Visakhaptnam on par with Chennai and Bengaluru.

The Chief Minister received a rousing reception from Etcherla MLA Gorle Kirankumar and other YSRCP leaders at Pydibhimavaram. The YSRCP cadres took out a bike rally up to Etcherla. “There is a strong wave in favour of the YSRCP in the region and it got a fillip with the tour of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” said Mr. Kirankumar.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to participate in the Memantha Siddham public meeting in Tekkali Assembly constituency on April 24 (Wednesday). TDP State president K. Atchannaidu won the constituency in the 2019 elections, though the YSRCP won 151 of the 175 Assembly seats in the State.