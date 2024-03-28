GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pawan Kalyan warns of action against leaders ‘jeopardising alliance dharma’

The JSP, TDP and BJP have joined hands in public interest and not with any selfish motives, he says

March 28, 2024 04:05 am | Updated 12:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Reiterating that the Jana Sena Party (JSP), TDP and BJP forged an alliance in public interest and not with any selfish motives, JSP president Pawan Kalyan warned that he would take necessary disciplinary action against leaders whose actions jeopardise it (the JSP-BJP-TDP alliance).

In a press release on Wednesday, Mr. Kalyan said the “alliance dharma” was being largely respected and followed, and that the party would be forced to act against those working to the detriment of the alliance in furtherance of their personal agendas.

He insisted that the alliance was intended to protect the larger interests of the State and the JSP had been saying from the beginning that the party leaders who aspired to contest in the elections should make sacrifices, if required, keeping in view the objectives of the alliance.

A concerted effort should be made for the victory of the alliance and anyone diverging from the party line would be duly taken to task, and such leaders were being watched out by the central committee for party affairs, he said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Jana Sena Party

