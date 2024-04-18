GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Pawan gives away ‘B’ forms to 22 candidates, including himself

April 18, 2024 07:52 am | Updated 07:52 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan and other candidates showing their ‘B’ forms at the JSP office near Mangalagiri on Wednesday.

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan and other candidates showing their ‘B’ forms at the JSP office near Mangalagiri on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday handed over the ‘B’ forms to 22 candidates (20 Assembly seats and two Lok Sabha) contesting in the general elections, at the JSP office near Mangalagiri in Guntur district. Mr. Kalyan was himself one of those candidates. 

On the occasion, he said these elections were crucial for Andhra Pradesh and reiterated that the NDA alliance was formed to end the oppressive and corrupt rule of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

The basic goal of the alliance was to consolidate the anti-YSRCP votes, he said, adding that the partners would be accountable to the electorate. Later, Mr. Kalyan administered a pledge to that effect.

