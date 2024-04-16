GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Over 20 lakh voters in Visakhapatnam district as on April 16, says Collector

‘14,684 new EPIC cards received and they will be distributed to voters’

April 16, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated April 17, 2024 08:48 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam Collector and District Electoral Officer A. Mallikarjuna informed that there were 20,00,290 voters in Visakhapatnam district as on Tuesday (April 16).

He informed this at a meeting here on Tuesday with the candidates contesting from various Assembly constituencies and Lok Sabha seat, and the representatives of political parties.

He said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has given people the last chance to apply for voter ID card on April 15 (latest deadline). The district has received 14,684 new EPIC cards, which will be distributed to the voters, he added. The election notification will be announced on April 18 from when the contesting candidates can file their nominations, he said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Visakhapatnam

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.