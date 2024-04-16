Over 20 lakh voters in Visakhapatnam district as on April 16, says Collector

April 16, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated April 17, 2024 08:48 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam Collector and District Electoral Officer A. Mallikarjuna informed that there were 20,00,290 voters in Visakhapatnam district as on Tuesday (April 16).

He informed this at a meeting here on Tuesday with the candidates contesting from various Assembly constituencies and Lok Sabha seat, and the representatives of political parties.

He said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has given people the last chance to apply for voter ID card on April 15 (latest deadline). The district has received 14,684 new EPIC cards, which will be distributed to the voters, he added. The election notification will be announced on April 18 from when the contesting candidates can file their nominations, he said.