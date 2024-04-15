Minorities will vote for three-party alliance in Andhra Pradesh, says BJP leader

April 15, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated April 16, 2024 08:34 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh BJP election coordinator P. Chandrasekhar has expressed confidence that the minorities, appreciative of the slew of welfare schemes implemented by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, will vote for the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance.

“This was evident from the fact that the BJP has 60 Christian MLAs in the north-eastern States and the party won the elections in Assam, where Muslims accounted for about 35% of the total population, with a thumping majority,” he said while addressing the media at the BJP State office, here, on April 15 (Monday),

The minorities in the State, especially Muslims and Christians, were conscious of the fact that the reason for their backwardness was the policies of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, he said, insisting that the YSRCP had no vision for development and would not make course corrections despite knowing the consequences of its “misdeeds”.

Mr. Chandrasekhar said that the party manifesto released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be beneficial to Andhra Pradesh and that schemes such as free rice, and housing would improve the living standards of the masses.

He asserted that a ‘double engine government’ would do a great deal of good to the State, and launched a broadside against the YSRCP, accusing it of trying to win the elections through fraudulent means.

Mr. Chandrasekhar castigated the YSRCP for “unleashing false propaganda” against the TDP-BJP-JSP combine. “The minorities and the people at large should vote for the alliance if they wish to see Andhra Pradesh regaining its lost glory,” he added.

BJP State vice-president V. Suryanarayana Raju and Minority Morcha State president Sk. Baji were present.