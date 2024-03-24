March 24, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated March 25, 2024 07:37 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) president Manda Krishna Madiga announced his support for the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance, saying that he was confident in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s commitment to making the long-pending demand for categorisation of Scheduled Castes (SC) a reality.

He said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had not cooperated with the MRPS in its fight to fulfil its demands. Since the YSRCP government was not in a position to do anything now, the MRPS had no choice but to support the alliance.

Speaking to media persons after submitting a memorandum to TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu at the latter’s residence at Undavalli in Guntur district on Sunday, Mr. Manda Krishna recalled that SC categorization was implemented in the undivided Andhra Pradesh when Mr. Naidu was the Chief Minister. However, due to various issues, it came back to square one, but Mr. Naidu did not give up on his commitment to bringing it back.

On the other hand, the Central government argued in favour of SC categorization in the Supreme Court, which reserved its judgment. Mr. Modi spoke about it at the ‘Madiga Viswaroopa Mahasabha’ held in Hyderabad last November.

Therefore, the MRPS was convinced that it could achieve SC categorization and 34 other demands only if the NDA was re-elected at the Centre and the YSRCP was replaced by the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance in the State, he said.

Mr. Krishna Madiga said the MRPS would do an aggressive door-to-door campaign for the victory of TDP and its allies, and details would be discussed in a meeting planned to be held at Guntur on March 30.

Of the 29 Assembly seats reserved for SCs, the YSRCP nominated only 10 Madiga leaders against TDP’s 14, he said and requested Pawan Kalyan to give one of the three reserved seats that were allotted to JSP to a leader from the Madiga community.