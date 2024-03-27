GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha polls | Surveillance intensified in border constituencies: NTR Collector

March 27, 2024 08:18 am | Updated 08:18 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
S. Dilli Rao

S. Dilli Rao | Photo Credit: The Hindu

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao said the administration, in coordination with the district police and Suryapet administration, has intensified surveillance at all border constituencies and is taking all steps to ensure free and fair conduct of elections.

After inspecting border constituencies along with NTR Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata, Suryapet District Collector S. Venkata Rao, Suryapet District Superintendent of Police B.K. Rahul Hegde, the Collector said they held a meeting to discuss the steps to be taken to prevent illegal transportation of cash, liquor and other valuables between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Mr. Dilli Rao said they had strengthened the security at border check-posts, especially those at Garikapadu, Vatsavai and Muktyala, where the check-posts were working 24 hours.

Mr. Kanthi Rana Tata said the police seized ₹3.60 crore worth valuables in the last 10 days, since the announcement of the election schedule, in NTR district. At Garkikapadu checkpost alone, seizures worth ₹50 to ₹60 lakh were made, he added.

The Suryapet District Collector said they are providing all required assistance to the NTR and Palnadu district administrations in view of the elections.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024

