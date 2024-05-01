Keeping hope for democracy alive on an island

May 01, 2024 07:26 am | Updated 07:26 am IST - HOPE ISLAND (Kakinada)

A dedicated team constituted of Central Armed Police Force personnel, wildlife authorities, and polling staff is set for a risky voyage in Kakinada Bay to conduct the polling in Hope Island, a tadpole-shaped sand spit formed a century ago off the Kakinada coast in Andhra Pradesh.

Inhabited by as many as 50 fisherfolk families, the island is part of the Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary (CWS). All the families here depend on fishing in the sea and earning a livelihood in small-scale fishing activity.

The island has 319 voters including 145 male voters, 170 female voters and four new voters who enrolled this year.

The northern tip of the 16-kilometre-long island has been facing a threat of erosion owing to dredging activity being done for the operation of the Kakinada Deep Seaport and Anchorage ports. The island spreads over 6.17 square kilometers and one of the prime breeding ground for olive ridley turtles on the East Coast of India.

Wildlife team support

“We have sought logistics support from the Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary authorities. They have allotted a 20-seat boat and pledged to deploy their personnel and route guide for the sailing between Kakinada Anchorage port and the island”, Tallarevu Tahsildar M. Srinivasa Rao told The Hindu.

By mid-April, the Revenue and Wildlife authorities had sailed three times in Kakinada Bay. The boat also carried food materials to support the entire election team’s stay for two days, including a single night to conduct the poll.

Unique booth

“An abandoned government school building has been renovated to conduct the poll on the island. In the blue waters, every stage of the polling exercise is an uphill task. However, we have taken every care”, added Mr. Srinivasa Rao.

In early 2024, then Kakinada Collector Krithika Shukla prepared the election plan for Hope Island as recommended by the Andhra Pradesh Election Commission. The Election Commission has also deputed a special officer whose task is to conduct the poll without any untoward incident.

The island will go to the poll on May 13. The election team should arrive on the island on the previous night. Guarded by the security personnel, it is expected to arrive onshore on the night of May 13 by completing their 10-kilometer sailing.

At present, the landing of tourist boats is restricted as no tourism activity is being allowed. On the other hand, the breeding season of the olive ridley turtle is in progress.

District Forest Officer S. Bharani told The Hindu, “We have prepared to provide every assistance sought by the District Collector for the election in Hope Island. We have already arranged a boat. The Collector has also inspected the route and the island. We are ready to meet the expectations of the officials. The Election Observers have also been monitoring the arrangements and location frequently.”

Rare guests

Meanwhile, the island is waiting for the rare guests—the contestants in the fray in the Kakinada Rural Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies. The contestants in both segments appear to distance themselves from the campaign on the island, given its small vote bank and management of the sailing.

The 2024 elections also coincide with the annual 60-day fishing ban that came into force on April 15. Most of the fisherfolk are homebound, while a few venture into the sea to fish on traditional boats surrounding their island.

The island serves as a natural barrier to protect Kakinada city from calamities and plays a pivotal role in the operation of the ports. However, it does not appear in the local manifesto of any political party regarding its future. The idea of developing the island as a tourist destination has yet to see the light of day.