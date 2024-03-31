GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jana Sena picks Vamsi Krishna Yadav as candidate for Vizag South Assembly constituency

At the time of joining JSP, Mr. Srinivasa Rao had said that it was like a homecoming for him, having moved closely with Mr. Chiranjeevi and Mr. Kalyan initially as their fan and then as an activist of Yuva Rajyam and PRP.

March 31, 2024 04:28 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan and Vamsi Krishna Yadav. File

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan and Vamsi Krishna Yadav. File | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan announced Chennuboina Srinivasa Rao (Vamsi Krishna Yadav) as the candidate for Visakhapatnam South Assembly constituency on Sunday. 

Mr. Srinivasa Rao was YSR Congress Party MLC (local authorities constituency) from Visakhapatnam. He joined JSP in late December 2023, after which he was disqualified (as MLC) for indulging in anti-party activities. 

Mr. Kalyan and Mr. Srinivasa Rao had a long association since 2009 when the latter was an upcoming leader in Yuva Rajyam, the youth wing of the erstwhile Praja Rajyam Party (PRP) that was founded by the JSP chief’s elder brother and actor K. Chiranjeevi. 

At the time of joining JSP, Mr. Srinivasa Rao had said that it was like a homecoming for him, having moved closely with Mr. Chiranjeevi and Mr. Kalyan initially as their fan and then as an activist of Yuva Rajyam and PRP.

