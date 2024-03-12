GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jana Sena Party’s Kandula Durgesh agrees to contest from Nidadavole

March 12, 2024 08:07 am | Updated 08:07 am IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Jana Sena Party’s (JSP) Political Affairs Committee member Kandula Durgesh on Monday said that in accordance with the party leadership’s request, he has agreed to contest the forthcoming elections from Nidadavolu Assembly constituency in East Godavari district.

Initially, JSP president Pawan Kalyan had decided to field Mr. Durgesh from the latter’s home constituency of Rajamahendravaram Rural. However, he had to rethink his decision after the TDP, its alliance partner, reportedly expressed its desire to field sitting MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary from the constituency again. The JSP then convinced Mr. Durgesh to contest from Nidadavolu Assembly constituency instead. 

“I have agreed to the directive of the party high command to contest from Nidadavole,” Mr. Durgesh confirmed to The Hindu.

In Rajamahendravaram Rural Assembly constituency, Mr. Chowdary will square off against Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna.

