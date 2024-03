Jana Sena Party announces candidates for 18 Assembly constituencies, including Pawan Kalyan and Nadendla Manohar, in Andhra Pradesh

March 24, 2024 09:55 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Jana Sena Party (JSP) officially announced the candidates for 18 Assembly constituencies on Sunday, including JSP president Pawan Kalyan from Pithapuram, the party’s political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar from Tenali, and Arani Srinivasulu from Chittoor, who recently quit the YSR Congress Party and joined the JSP.

The other candidates are Lokam Madhavi (Nellimarla), Konathala Ramakrishna (Anakapalli), Pantham Nanaji (Kakinada rural), Batthula Bala Ramakrishna (Rajanagaram), Kandula Durgesh (Nidadavole), Panchakarla Ramesh Babu (Pendurthi), Sundarapu Vijay Kumar (Yalamanchili), Giddi Satyanarayana (P.Gannavaram), D. Varaprasad (Razole-SC), Bolisetti Srinivas (Tadepalligudem), Pulaparthi Anjaneyulu (Bhimavaram), Bommidi Naicker (Narsapuram), P. Dharma Raju (Unguturu), Chirri Balaraju (Polavaram - ST) and Yanamala Bhaskar Rao (Railway Koduru).