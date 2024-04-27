GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Jagan terms TDP’s assurances as impractical, says he will not promise anything that is not possible

The TDP’s Super Six and various other mandatory schemes together entail an expenditure of ₹1,50,718 crore per annum, he says

April 27, 2024 09:54 pm | Updated April 28, 2024 02:51 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy speaking after releasing his party’s election manifesto at the CM’s camp office at Tadepalli, near Vijayawada, on Saturday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy speaking after releasing his party’s election manifesto at the CM’s camp office at Tadepalli, near Vijayawada, on Saturday.

YSRCP president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has advised people to understand the difference between implementing the promises made in the manifesto and wilful breach of the manifesto.

Addressing a press conference at his camp office at Tadepalli, near here, on Saturday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the YSRCP could implement more than 99% of the promises made in its 2019 manifesto. In comparison, the TDP, which had an alliance with the BJP in 2014, utterly failed on key issues, he said.

“People vote for a political party with the hope that the promises made in the manifesto would be delivered. Playing with their trust is nothing but playing with the lives of the poor,” he said, adding, “I will not promise anything that is not tangible and not possible to implement. The State’s finances have to support it. I don’t want to remain as a person who has failed in the State’s history.”

Referring to the TDP’s ‘Super Six’ schemes, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that at least ₹74,803 crore was required for Adabidda Nidhi, Deepam, Talliki Vandanam, Annadata, free bus ride for women and Yuvagalam. Also, pensions, Kalyanamastu, volunteers’ salary of ₹10,000 per month and 500 units free power were to be borne by the government. These schemes required ₹1,21,619 crore per annum. In addition, mandatory schemes such as fee reimbursement, Vasati Deevena, Aarogyasri, Sampoorna Poshana, free rice and free electricity, Goru Muddha and mid-day meal had a financial implication of ₹29,100 crore, he said.

“In all, the government requires ₹1,50,718 crore per annum. Is it practically possible? The people should think over it,” he said, adding, “The YSRCP government could implement the schemes with extreme effort and spending ₹70,000 crore per annum.”

“Mr. Naidu could not implement a single promise in his manifesto released in 2014. Now, he is coming with tall promises despite knowing that it is not possible to implement. What else can we call him, if not habitual offender,” he said.

“Mr. Naidu calls him a visionary leader. A peep into the history shows that his tenures from 1994 to 2004 and 2014-2019 remained revenue deficit. There was no fiscal discipline and prudence. The compounded Annual  Growth Rate (CAGR) liabilities grew by 21.87% during 2014-19, while it was 12.13% during the YSRCP rule,” Mr. Jagan said.

Similarly, the average capital expenditure was ₹15,227 crore during the TDP rule, and it increased to ₹17,757 crore  during the YSRCP rule. A.P.’s contributions to GDP was 4.47%, and it increased to 4.82% during the YSRCP rule despite the two-year impact of COVID-19 on the State’s finances, he said.

The opposition parties allege that the YSRCP government burdened the people with excessive taxes. “However, data indicates otherwise. During 2014-19, the tax to GSDP ratio was 6.57% and during 2019-24, it was 6.35%. Therefore, the tax burden on an individual is relatively lower compared to the individual’s income during the period of the present government,” he asserted.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.